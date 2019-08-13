|
BENAVIDES - Nieves G. Moreno, age 70, passed away August 12, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born March 9, 1949 to Zaragosa and Esperanza Gonzalez. Nieves had a love for dancing. She enjoyed dressing up, paying close attention to fashion detail and her signature red lipstick. She will forever be remembered for her delicious cooking and her devoted, unconditional love for her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Zaragosa and Esperanza Gonzalez; son, Isidro Moreno Jr.; and brother, Tomas Gonzalez.
Nieves is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Isidro Moreno of Benavides, Texas, two sons, Miguel Moreno (Veronica) of Stanton, Texas and David Moreno (Monica) of Pharr, Texas; three daughters, San Juanita Dodson (Joseph) of Seguin, Texas, Monica Jimenez of San Antonio, Texas and Denise Vargas (Epfanio) of Rios, Texas; five brothers, Joe Gonzalez of Midland, Texas, Omar Gonzalez, Zaragosa Gonzalez, Homero Gonzalez, and Samuel Gonzalez (Anita) all of Stanton, Texas; five sisters, Diamantino Villarreal of Houston, Texas, Tina Valdez of Alice, Texas, Delia Ramos of Corpus Christi, Texas, Elma Rios of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Louisa Morin (Adan) of Stanton, Texas; 22 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 from 9 till 10 a.m. with a funeral service being held at 10 a.m. that same day at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel in Alice. Burial to follow at La Gloria Cemetery in Rios, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Diaz, Dmitri Florez, Miguel Moreno Jr., Adrian Jimenez, Joshua Jimenez, Marcus Moreno, and Aiden Jimenez.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2019