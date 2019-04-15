|
SAN DIEGO - Ninfa "Nana" Lichtenberger 91 years of age passed away on April 15, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Ninfa was a homemaker all of her life and the Heart of her family. She was a Loving "Nana" to her family and friends and loved cooking, sharing stories and most definitely enjoyed being surrounded by her family and friends in her home. She will be sadly missed by everyone. Nana is preceded in death by her parents Conrado and Evangelina Lichtenberger, brothers Isauro, George, Leandro, Rogelio, Ruben, and Servando Lichtenberger, great-grandson Eric Miguel Galvan. Surviving are her daughters Rachel Salinas and Estella L. (Tony) Juarez both of San Diego, one brother Conrado "Lalo" Lichtenberger of San Diego, sisters San Juanita Vasquez of San Diego, and Nilda (Jose Arnoldo) Rivera of Corpus Christi, grandchildren Lela (Balde) Vasquez, Santana "Sonny" (Irene) Garcia Jr., Maria Brenda Alaniz, numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren nieces, and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 5p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home in San Diego with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. that evening. The Funeral Service will be conducted on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Frances de Paula Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the San Diego Cemetery No. 2. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left on our website.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 23, 2019