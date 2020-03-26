|
Noe "Nene" Arturo Buentello, born June 19, 1940 in Ben Bolt, TX to Tiburcio and Clara Buentello, passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones on March 24, 2020. Nene, as everyone lovingly called him, was an avid Ben Bolt Badger fan. He loved football, baseball, and track. If the Friday night lights were on, he was there. In the 1970's Nene played as a pitcher for a semi-pro softball team. He was a great athlete and shared his talent by coaching many girls Little League teams.
After graduating from Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco High School in 1958, Nene enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was sent to Lackland Airforce Base where he later received a medical discharge. In his early 20's he moved to Wilard, OH where he met the love of his life. In Ohio he worked for MTD Production Company. After moving back to Texas, Nene worked for Western Pacesetters for many years. Nene then went on to work for the Jim Wells County Fresh Water District from 1985-2007. He loved his family very much. Nene was loved by many and his kind heart will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Helen Neely Buentello; parents; sister, Leonor Buentello; brothers, Dan Garcia († Ofelia), Jose Buentello († Consuelo), and Quirino Buentello († Nena); and niece, Patty Buentello.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Noemi Buentello and Misti Buentello (Paul Soliz); granddaughters, Brittney Buentello and Aubree Kyndall Soliz; sister, Carmen Hornsby (Pete); nieces and nephews, Rachel Pineda (Jimmy), Noe Cadena (Marisa), Rene Cadena (Anna), Debby Garza (Gilbert), and Orlando "Landy" Cadena (Debbie); raised as his own grandchild, Breana Zuniga (Jose); and many great-nieces and nephews.
Services to be announced at a later date.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Kidney Foundation.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2020