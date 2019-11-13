|
Noe Fortino Garcia, born to Fortino F. Garcia and Consuelo Guajardo Garcia on December 5th, 1942, passed away on November 9th, 2019, at the age of 76. He served in the United States Navy and was in the civil service industry in Beeville at Chase Naval Base and Kingsville NAS. He was also the proud owner of Model Key Shop located in Alice, TX. Noe was loved by everyone who knew him and will be dearly missed.
Noe is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ignacio "Nachito" Garcia; and sister, Juanita Lamar Garcia.
Left to cherish his memory is his family, children, Hermelinda Dannhaus (David), Ovidio Garcia (Leticia), and Aaron Noe Garcia (Lydia); long time companion, Belia S. Garcia; stepdaughters, Rachel Guerrero and Michelle Ramos; sisters, Esperanza Martinez (Raymundo), Idolina Canales (Noe), Lucy Menchaca (Joe), and Irma Vela (Romeo); brother, Mario Garcia (Melissa); three grandchildren, Gabriel Noe Garcia, Aidan Aaron Garcia, and Mileena Rae Garcia; and numerous step-grandchildren.
The family will receive condolences on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home Alice, 120 E. Front St., with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A funeral cortege will depart on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 10:30 AM to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church for a funeral mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Rite of committal and inurnment with military honors will follow at New Collins Cemetery.
Written condolences for the family of Noe F. Garcia may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2019