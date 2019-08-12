|
|
Noe Javier "Gabby" Morin, 57, passed away August 10, 2019. He was born April 10, 1962 in Alice, Texas to Maria Reyes Morin and Noe Guerra Morin. He loved working on cars – cruzin' in his '64, barbecuing and having family gatherings. He also enjoyed camping every summer at Canyon Lake and hanging out with friends. Gabby was a die-hard Spurs fan. He was the backbone of the family; having a big heart and being the family counselor. Gabby will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends.
Gabby was preceded in death by his parents, Maria and Noe Morin and his sister, Frances "Vica" Ramos.
Gabby leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of 27 years, Patricia B. Morin of Alice, Texas; sons, Mitchell (Ashley) Fontenot of San Diego, Texas and Noe Morin Jr of Alice, Texas; daughter, Gabrielle Morin (Gabriel Briones) of Alice, Texas; brother, Joel (Becky) Morin of Somerset, Texas; sisters, Carolina Miranda of San Antonio, Texas and Cindy (Robert) De La Fuente of Alice, Texas; two grandchildren, Mitchell Fontenot Jr. and Joseph Daniel Fontenot and numerous of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Rosas Funeral Home with Funeral Service to begin at 1pm. Services will conclude in the chapel.
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 20, 2019