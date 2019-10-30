|
Noelia V. Ybarra, age 85, passed away October 26, 2019 in Alice, Texas surrounded by her family. She was born April 26, 1934 in Alice, Texas to Geronimo and Raquel Vela. Noelia was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Alice Ladies Auxiliary, Alice Evening Lions Club, and American Legion. Noelia enjoyed reading and thrift shopping. She will forever be remembered for her baked goods and her unconditional love for her family. She will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Geronimo and Raquel Vela; husband, Jose R. Ybarra; daughter, Criselda Ybarra; sisters, Noemi Garcia and Nivia Ramirez; and brothers, Roberto Vela, Norberto Vela, Noe Vella and Rene Vela.
Noelia is survived by her children, Cynthia Ybarra Govea of Alice, Nivia Ybarra Perez of San Antonio, Joe Ybarra (Dawn) of Corpus Christi and Annalisa Ybarra (Marco) Munoz of Corpus Christi; grandchildren, Robert Govea (Christina), Randy Perez Jr. (Melody), Rolando Perez, Chance Hinshaw, Leah Ybarra, Justin Ybarra, and Andres Ybarra; great-grandchildren. Andrea Chapa, Vincent Govea Valerie Chapa, Chloe Perez, Caleb Perez, Eli Govea, Marco Munoz, Randi Renee Perez, Naiyelis Perez, Zenia Perez, Shawn Govea (Liliana Belasquez), Alex Govea, and Brianna Govea; brother, Nefi Vela (Lydia); sisters Norma (Isaac) Torres; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be private. The family would like to thank Del Cielo Hospice Palliative Care Nursing and Staff for comforting and supportive care provided to Noelia V. Ybarra.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 2019