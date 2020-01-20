Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Resources
More Obituaries for Nora Espinoza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nora Lisa Espinoza

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nora Lisa Espinoza Obituary
Nora Lisa Espinoza's family would like everyone to know, how much her children loved and adored her, especially her grandkids. She was a selfless person, who always put others before herself until the day she made her journey. Her passion was being around her children. Her favorite phrase was, "I am not wealthy with money, but rich with wonderful children and grandchildren." She became a widow at the age of 34 and did an amazing job raising 10 kids on her own. Her children will miss her home cooked meals, playing Loteria while laughing at the pronunciation of the cards, and getting after her kids for punishing her grandkids, because it was always the "teachers' fault." Her love for her children was above and beyond this earth, but the love for her grandchildren was to infinity. She dearly missed her mom, as well as her late husband, and we know she is dancing with them. Most importantly telling them stories as she enters the Pearly gates. Her family will forever keep her memory alive and cherish every moment they had while she was with them.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mario Espinoza; her mother, Diamantina Perez; and her father, Emede Perez.

She is survived by her children, Mario Espinoza Jr. (Tara), Jennifer Espinoza, Melbalisa Espinoza (Mario), Joey Espinoza (Brianna), Eric Espinoza, Erika Tello (Adrian), Danny Espinoza (Cassandra), Nick Espinoza, Rolan Espinoza (Anissa), Oscar Espinoza (Ciara), and her cousin whom she saw as her own, Isreal Perez; 22 grandkids; siblings, Rosie Galvan (Luis), Patsy Salas (the late Albert), Gracie Villarreal (Vic), Cynthia Gomez (the late Teo), Laura Trejo (Adrian), Oscar Perez, and Emede Perez; numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 12 p.m. till 2 p.m. with a rosary to begin at 2 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral mass will be celebrated Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Adrain Salas, David Rodriguez, Israel Perez, Adrain Tello, Mario Perez, and Mario Espinoza

Family would like to Thank the ICU staff at Christus Santa Rosa Westover Hills San Antonio and special Thank you to Dr. Nallagatla, Dennis RN, Gerard RN for going above and beyond. Thank you Roni Galvan, David Rodriguez, Altus Hospice and Dr. Rene Franco for the extra support!

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -