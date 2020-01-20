|
Nora Lisa Espinoza's family would like everyone to know, how much her children loved and adored her, especially her grandkids. She was a selfless person, who always put others before herself until the day she made her journey. Her passion was being around her children. Her favorite phrase was, "I am not wealthy with money, but rich with wonderful children and grandchildren." She became a widow at the age of 34 and did an amazing job raising 10 kids on her own. Her children will miss her home cooked meals, playing Loteria while laughing at the pronunciation of the cards, and getting after her kids for punishing her grandkids, because it was always the "teachers' fault." Her love for her children was above and beyond this earth, but the love for her grandchildren was to infinity. She dearly missed her mom, as well as her late husband, and we know she is dancing with them. Most importantly telling them stories as she enters the Pearly gates. Her family will forever keep her memory alive and cherish every moment they had while she was with them.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mario Espinoza; her mother, Diamantina Perez; and her father, Emede Perez.
She is survived by her children, Mario Espinoza Jr. (Tara), Jennifer Espinoza, Melbalisa Espinoza (Mario), Joey Espinoza (Brianna), Eric Espinoza, Erika Tello (Adrian), Danny Espinoza (Cassandra), Nick Espinoza, Rolan Espinoza (Anissa), Oscar Espinoza (Ciara), and her cousin whom she saw as her own, Isreal Perez; 22 grandkids; siblings, Rosie Galvan (Luis), Patsy Salas (the late Albert), Gracie Villarreal (Vic), Cynthia Gomez (the late Teo), Laura Trejo (Adrian), Oscar Perez, and Emede Perez; numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 12 p.m. till 2 p.m. with a rosary to begin at 2 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral mass will be celebrated Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Adrain Salas, David Rodriguez, Israel Perez, Adrain Tello, Mario Perez, and Mario Espinoza
Family would like to Thank the ICU staff at Christus Santa Rosa Westover Hills San Antonio and special Thank you to Dr. Nallagatla, Dennis RN, Gerard RN for going above and beyond. Thank you Roni Galvan, David Rodriguez, Altus Hospice and Dr. Rene Franco for the extra support!
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 27, 2020