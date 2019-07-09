|
Norberto G. García, 91, entered eternal life on Monday July 8, 2019. "Prieto," as he was known to family and friends, was born to Mauro and Lucinda García on March 12, 1928 in Rios, Texas. On October 28, 1951, he married María Elma Peña. They shared their love through 68 years of marriage; you could often find them dancing to corridos and rancheras. Prieto was "TheCowboy," known for working cattle, burning pear, and team roping in his younger days. His lifelong career as a farmer and rancher began at the South Texas Auction Barn, where he worked for many years.Later, he created, owned, and operated Norberto G. García and Son Custom Hay Baling. He served on the Board of Directors for the Jim Wells County Farm Bureau as well as a Committee Member of the USDA/FSA. When he wasn't ranching, he was watching baseball. The only thing he loved more than watching the Astros and Rangers was watching his great-grandsons play baseball. You could always find him right behind home plate.
Prieto was preceded in death by his wife, María Elma García; parents; his brothers, Isaac, Horacio, Amando, Gonzalo, Mauro, and Noe García; sons-in-law James (Graciela) Barrett and Roel "Role" (Imelda) Garza.
He is survived by Esmeralda G. (Ron) Reynolds of Fort Atkinson, WI; Graciela G. Barrett of Alice, TX; Imelda Radke-Garza of Rios, TX; Mauro O. (Rosie) García of Alice, TX; his great-aunt, Juanita V. Gonzales, of San Diego, TX; his brother, Leonel García of Corpus Christi, TX; sisters Ernestina G. Saenz of Benavides, TX, and Irene Sepulveda of Corpus Christi, TX. Other survivors include 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday July 11, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 7:00. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Friday July 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Tienditas Cemetery in Duval County.
Serving as pallbearers will be Castulo García, Horacio García Jr., Carlos de los Santos, David Barrett II, Mario Lopez, and Carlos Valles. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jose Peña, Armando García, Romeo Gonzales, Justin Chapa, Jaime Lopez, and Mark Gavin.
Rosas Funeral Home is Entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from July 9 to July 16, 2019