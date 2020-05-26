|
PREMONT - Norma Gonzalez Muniz,70 years of age, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family at her bedside. Norma was born on April 7, 1950 in San Diego Texas to Elodia Canales and Ramiro Gonzalez. She and her family lived in Rios Community and she attended school at the Premont ISD. She graduated from Premont High School, attended college and received her certification in business and administration. She was a loyal and dedicated employee for many years. Norma retired from GEO after over 20 years of service as a correctional officer at the Brooks County Detention Center of Falfurrias, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ramiro and Elodia C. Gonzalez; two brothers, Ramiro C. Gonzalez and Roberto Gonzalez.
Survivors include her husband of 43 years of marriage, Gerado Muniz of Premont, Texas; three sons, Jesus (Sarita) Muniz of Premont, Texas, Jacob Muniz of Kingsville, Texas and Angel (April) Muniz of Premont, Texas; five brothers, Wally (Imelda) Gonzalez of Alice, Texas, Joel (Gloria) Gonzalez of Alice, Texas, George C. Gonzalez of Rios, Texas, Ricardo C. (Ana) Gonzalez of Benavides, Texas and Eladio (Pamela) Gonzalez Lewisville, Texas; four sisters, Luz Divina (Andres A. Lopez) Gonzalez of Corpus Christi, Texas, Evangelina Gonzalez Hinojosa of Pleasanton Texas, Anna Maria "Annie" G. Recio of Premont Texas and Elodia (Modesto Jr.) Villanueva of Corpus Christi, Texas; ten grandchildren, Catalina Marie Muniz, Nicolas Gerado Muniz, Angelica Marie Muniz, Evelina Marie Muniz, Derrick Jacob Muniz, Bentley Conner Muniz, Penelope Rose Muniz, Angel Jesus Muniz, Augustin Roberto Muniz and Austin Jacob Muniz; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and coworkers.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the Rancho Gonzalez Cemetery in Rios community, Duval County.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jesus Muniz, Jacob Muniz, Angel Muniz, Nicolas Muniz, Angel Muniz, Jr, Derrick Muniz and Austin Muniz.
Due to the pandemic, we will be following the CDC guidelines. The funeral home and church are also requesting to please wear a mask upon entering the facilities.
Rosary and funeral mass will be live streamed via our facebook page at Rosas Funeral Home Inc.
ROSAS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 26 to June 2, 2020