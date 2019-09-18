|
|
Norma Lerma Pritchett, 62, of Plainview passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Plainview. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, September 20, 2019 at Kornerstone Chapel in Plainview, Texas with her sister, Lisa Lerma officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A viewing/visitation will be held 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Kornerstone.
Norma was born on October 25, 1956 in Alice, Texas to Adalberto C. and Dora (Reynolds) Lerma. She grew up and attended schools in Alice graduating from Alice High School in 1975. She married the love of her life, Herbert Pritchett in 2000. They lived in Arizona and she worked in the healthcare industry as a caretaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Herbert Pritchett.
Norma is survived by her daughter, Maria Teresa (Terri) Courtney and husband Christopher of Plainview; her stepson, Kenneth Pritchett and wife Rosie of Goodyear, AZ; her brothers, Adalberto Lerma, Jr. and wife Luci of Pharr, TX, Oscar Lerma and wife Belinda of McAllen, TX; her sisters, Lamar Lerma of El Paso, TX, Diana Rincon and husband Bob of Alice, TX, Sandra Lerma VanGeem and husband Edgar of Corpus Christi, TX, Lisa Lerma of Austin, TX, Laurie Lerma of Kingsville, TX; her grandchildren, Joshua Elstun, Vanessa Terrazas, Christian Hernandez, Luis Stephen Hernandez and her great granddaughter, Emilia Ana.
Memorial contributions may be sent to , 3513 10th St, Lubbock, TX 79415.
Special thanks to her best friend Diane and her mother for their care.
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 25, 2019