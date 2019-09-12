Home

Octavio Hernandez III


1982 - 2019
Octavio Hernandez III Obituary
Octavio Hernandez III, born on June 22, 1982 in Falfurrias, TX, passed away on August 15, 2019 at the age of 37. Octavio, known to his family and friends as "Tavo", will be remembered for his stories, cooking, patience, and especially for his unconditional love for his children, nieces, nephews, and wife, Maya. He was loved by everyone who knew him and will be dearly missed.

He is proceeded in death by his paternal grandparents, Octavio and Alicia Hernandez, Sr.; maternal grandfather, Ismael Saenz; and maternal grandmother, Esperanza Quintanilla.

Among those left to cherish Octavio's memory are his loving wife, Maria A. Lafuente; son, Nicholas Hernandez; daughter, Victoria Lynn Hernandez; parents, Octavio Hernandez, Sr. and Clara Saenz; maternal grandmother, Linda Vera (Victor); sisters, Victoria Olivarez (Jason Guerra), Maricia Lynett Gonzalez, and Ashley Smithwick (Joe); brother, Eddie Olivarez (Sabrina); mother-in-law, Aurora Lafuente; sisters-in-law, Melissa Lafuente, Marisette Flores (Jerry), Marissa Chapa (Jose), and Michelle Lafuente (Keith Braten); brothers-in-law, Mario Alberto Lafuente and Fernando Lafuente (Amigda); and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family has requested services remain private.

Written condolences for the family of Mr. Hernandez may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019
