|
|
Olga Gonzalez Torres, dedicated wife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, friend, and humble servant of God, was called to be with the Lord November 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Olga, the eldest of three sisters and born to Victor Manuel Gonzalez and Victoria Manuela Ramos on June 4th, 1937 in San Antonio, Texas, attended school at San Antonio Tech until moving to Alice, Texas her junior year. She finished the remainder of her schooling in Alice and graduated from William Adams High School where she would go on to meet, and eventually marry, the love of her life, Ruben Torres Sr., in 1956. Shortly thereafter, they welcomed their first child, Ruben Jr., in 1957 and Patricia in 1959. Olga enjoyed reading every book she could get her hands on, was an avid gardener, a gifted painter, and traveled extensively with friends on the open waters as a frequent cruiser. She accompanied her husband venturing on to Japan (twice), Singapore, Italy, Germany, and England, just to name a few. As busy as she was, she held two things above all else; first her faith and second her family.
She maintained her household with love and grace and held her vows sacred, making her the glue that held the family together; all while her and her husband served the community, he his country, and operated the family business. Olga ensured everyone who set foot in her home was welcomed with warmth and was treated as royalty. This held true even as she transitioned from wife and mother to the role she embraced with open arms as "Grandma". Her devotion to God and her marriage spanned her entire lifetime and was part of what defined her. She touched countless lives as a Sunday school teacher at Stonegate Baptist Church and never passed an opportunity to share her encyclopedic knowledge of his word; whether it be with a stranger, her children, grandchildren, or great- grandchildren. Olga leaves behind a legacy of faith, love, commitment, patience, kindness, selflessness, and forgiveness that will be deeply missed. She would want all who mourn her to seek solace in the book of Revelation 21:4, "And God shall wipe away all the tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things have passed away."
Olga is preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Ruben Torres Sr.; sister, Yolanda Gonzalez Lopez; and great-granddaughter, Alianna Torres Rodriguez.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Ruben Torres, Jr. (Celina) and Patricia Annette Torres; five grandchildren, Nathan (Shanea), Daniel II, Victoria (Ruben), Christian (Chris), and Ruben III; five great-grandchildren, Daniel III, Liam Daniel II, Elijah, Madison Victoria, and Zabdiel Nathan; two sisters,Sylvia Olivares (Roberto) and Elsa Escamilla (Luis); in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends whom she all held dear to her heart.
The family will have a church service on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Stonegate Baptist Church at 9:30 AM. A funeral cortege will depart at 11:45 AM to Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery for interment at 1:00 PM.
Services entrusted to Treviño Funeral Home. Written condolences for the family of Olga G. Torres may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2019