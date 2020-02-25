|
Olivia L. Arredondo, age 77, passed away February 20, 2020 in McKinney, Texas. She was born January 5, 1943 in Alice, Texas to Encarnacion Luna and Beatrice Gonzalez Luna. Olivia worked as a housekeeper for numerous years. She will forever be remembered by her dedication to her mother and her children and will forever be known as an amazing friend, mother, and wife.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Encarnacion and Beatrice Luna; daughter, Norma Herrera; son, Jimmy Gonzalez; first husband and father of her children, Eutimio "Tino" Gonzalez; and second husband, Erasmo Arredondo.
She is survived by daughter, Cynthia Pena (Ramiro) of McKinney, Texas; brother, Encarnacion "Chon" Luna of Houston, Texas and sister, Elida Villanueva of Alice, Texas; 12 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5 till 9 pm at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a prayer service to be held at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral service will be held Friday, February 28, 1010 at 10 a.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Gutierrez Jr., Matthew Gutierrez, Jimmy Gonzalez Jr., Jaime Gonzalez, Cayetano Vidaurri, and Benjamin Gutierrez.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2020