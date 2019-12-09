|
|
CORPUS CHRISTI - Olivia S. Vera 96 years of age passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 after a short illness. Olivia was born and raised in Benavides, Tx. to her parents, Rufino Sanchez and Inez Garcia Sanchez. She was a homemaker. Olivia was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and aunt and will be missed by all who knew her. Olivia loved family gatherings and loved to cook for them. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ramon Vera, one son, Ramon Roel Vera, sister, Baudelia Garza, three brothers, Francisco Sanchez, Serapio Sanchez and Justo Sanchez. Survivors include her son, Raul N. (Elva) Vera, Seguin, Texas, two daughters, Alma V. (Jose M) Garcia, Freer, Texas, and Annie Jimenez, Corpus Christi, Texas., 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home-San Diego, from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. the same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Santa Rosa de Lima Catholic Church, Benavides Texas. Burial will follow at the Benavides Cemetery. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes, Inc. in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left on website. www.mauropgarcia.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 16, 2019