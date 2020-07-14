1/1
Opal Imogene Lankford McInvale
1920 - 2020
Opal Imogene Lankford McInvale, age 99, passed away Monday July 13, 2020 in her home. She was born in Valliant, McCurtain County, Oklahoma on August 6, 1920, to the late Andrew Mawell Lankford and Annie May Sappington Lankford Campton. She married Joseph Bert McInvale on July 5, 1946. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Joseph Bert McInvale, and daughter Anna Beth McInvale. Opal is survived by nephew Larry (Sharon) Smith of San Antonio, Texas, two cousins Karol (Thomas) Cook of Round Rock, Texas and Michael (Ruth) Irons of Crawfordville, Florida and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to give many thanks to her caregivers Rosalinda Trevino and Connie Ysassi Chavarria. They would also like to give many thanks to Del Cielo Hospice and nurses Lorina Mendoza LVN and Melissa Rochester RN.

Visitation will begin Thursday July 16, 2020 from 5 pm to 7 pm in the Roberson Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will be Friday July 17, 2020 at 9:30 am in the Rose Lawn Cemetery. Services will be conducted by Brother David Parks. Family will receive flowers or donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in her honor.

Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home Alice.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Roberson Funeral Home
JUL
17
Graveside service
09:30 AM
Rose Lawn Cemetery
