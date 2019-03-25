|
|
SAN DIEGO - Oralia O. "Lala" Hughes, 91, entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 25, 2019 in a San Diego nursing home after a long illness. She was born on October 5, 1927 in El Dorado, Texas to her parents, Manuel and Paula Olivarez. She worked as a waitress for over 30 years, and dedicated her life to her family. She did volunteer work for the Salvation Army and enjoyed music, crocheting and cooking. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Julio Hughes; her parents, Manuel Olivarez and Paula G. Olivarez; stepmother, Maria A. Olivarez; sons, Julio and Pedro "Pete" Hughes; daughter, Manuela O. Hughes; grandchildren, Adelaida Morin and Michelle Hughes; great grandchildren, Ivan and William Hughes; great great grandchild, Ivan Hughes Jr.; sisters, Maria O. († Juan) Rodriguez, Bernilde O. († Daniel) Botello; step sister, Raquel († Geronimo) Guererro; sister-in-law, Berta Olivarez .
Oralia is survived by her two sons, Paul (Noemi Almendariz) Hughes of Corpus Christi, Texas; David († Maria Alicia) Olivarez of McAllen, Texas; a daughter, Sandra (Alfredo Jr.) Morin of San Diego, Texas; brother, Pedro Olivarez of Corpus Christi, Texas; two daughters-in-law, Raquel M. and Janie Hughes; 10 grandchildren, Elvira (Bradley) Bates, Roberto (Diana) Hughes, Julio Hughes Jr., Lalita (Ray) Castillo, Roxanne (Armando) Gonzalez, Tracy Hughes, Peter (Debra) Hughes, Dara (Carlos) Soliz, Dario Olivarez, David Olivarez Jr.; 26 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 9:00 pm. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church in San Diego, Texas. Interment will follow at the San Diego Cemetery in San Diego, Texas.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 25 to Apr. 2, 2019