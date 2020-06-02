Ken Williams lost his battle with Alzheimer's disease Friday, May 29, 2020. He fought a good fight but ultimately chose to leave his earthly body and go with God. He and Jackie Williams, his wife of 27 years, lived in Kerrville, Texas. He was born in Los Angeles, Texas on August 29,1941 to his parents Orville Kenneth Williams, Sr. and Lillian Rovello Mansfield. His family moved to Three Rivers, Texas where he began school. They later moved to Alice, Texas where he graduated from William Adams High School in 1959. Ken attended Texas A&I and Southwest Texas University before joining the Air Force. While in the Air Force, Ken married Rosie Heaney from Wisconsin. After leaving the Air Force, they moved to Houston where he worked for the Pension Business. He also worked for United Van Lines, Hughes Oil and Motorola. He retired from Motorola to care for his mother-in-law who had had a stroke. He put in many volunteer hours with his wife Jackie at the VA helping the veterans. These are just two of many examples that proved he was a warm, compassionate man who took care of his family and friends.
Ken is survived by his wife, Jackie Williams from Kerrville; his daughter and pride and joy, Lori Ann Carlson (Steve) from Shawano, Wisconsin; two grandchildren, Marcus and Meredith Carlson, also from Wisconsin. He is also survived by his brother Jimmy Williams (Althea) of Uvalde and numerous nieces and nephews throughout the US. What his nieces and nephews remember most about "Papa Ken" was his passion for cars, especially Corvettes. He collected car books and magazines and could talk to them about any make or model beginning with 1940's.
He was preceded in death by his parents, by brothers Benny Wayne Williams and Bobby Leon Williams, and a sister Darlene Castlevecchi.
Per Ken's request, there will be no memorial service, but his family plans to gather on his birthday, August 29 in Vanderpool, Texas to celebrate his life.
Jackie wishes to extend special thanks to his caregivers and Peterson Hospice for their many services, and heartfelt gratitude to their niece Taffy Kay Simmons.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 9, 2020.