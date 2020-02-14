|
ORANGE GROVE - Osbaldo Gonzalez "Coach Oz" passed away February 13, 2020 at the age of 62. Oz was born October 30, 1957 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Jesus Gonzalez and Audelia Suarez Gonzalez. Oz graduated from Texas A&I University-Kingsville. He was employed at Orange Grove Independent School District where he taught and coached students. He was a big Star Wars fan, Boba Fett being one of his favorite characters. He was an avid Houston Astros and Dallas Cowboys fan and also enjoyed going to comic cons. Oz will forever be remembered for his unconditional love for his children which were his pride and joy. He will be dearly missed all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesus Gonzalez and Audelia Suarez Gonzalez; brother, Jesus Maria Gonzalez, paternal and maternal grandparents; father in law, Jose Sierra; sister in law, Paula Ramirez; and brother in law, David Sierra.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Irma Gonzalez of Orange Grove; son, Ryan Gonzalez of San Antonio; daughter, Sierra Gonzalez of Corpus Christi; two grand dogs, Chuck and Tigger; brother, Jose Luis Gonzalez (Kimberly) of Austin; maternal aunt, Beva Villalon (Lalo) of Corpus Christi; mother in law, Ramona Sierra of Sinton; sisters in law, Susanna Quintanilla, Teri Gibson (Gary) and Elena Sanchez (Clemente) all of Sinton; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and several godsons.
Visitation will be held Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel in Alice with a holy rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church in Orange Grove. Burial to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Falfurrias.
Pallbearers will be T.J. Ramirez, Jesse Perez, Robert Vasquez, Felix Sanchez, Poke Villalon, and Andrew Lopez.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2020