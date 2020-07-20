Oscar E. Maldonado Sr., 78, was called home on Friday, July 17, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in San Diego, Texas on January 19, 1942 to his parents, Jose Maria and Juanita Maldonado. He was a construction worker all of his life. He enjoyed hunting, outdoor activities and spending time with his family especially his grandkids. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years of marriage, Juanita G. Maldonado; his parents; three brothers, Jose Maria Jr. , Florencio and Guadalupe Maldonado; a sister, Herminia Saenz.
Oscar is survived by his three sons, Jesus A. (Irma) Maldonado, Oscar (Sylvia) Maldonado Jr., and Gerardo (Jennifer) Maldonado; two daughters, Belinda (Gerardo) Vasquez Jr. and Esmeralda (the late Omar ) Garcia all of San Diego, Texas; three sisters, Maria Magdalena (Rufino) Luna, Gloria Ibanez, and Zenaida (Raul) Chavarria; three brothers, Raul Maldonado, Ramon (Rita) Maldonado, San Juan (Rosa) Maldonado; 14 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we will be following all CDC and Government mandates and ask each guest to do so as well. We ask everyone to follow social distancing and wearing masks inside the funeral home and church.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm. to 9:00 pm. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church in San Diego, Texas. Interment will follow at the San Diego Cemetery in San Diego, Texas .
