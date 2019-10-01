Home

Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Oscar Ernesto Franco Sr.


1938 - 2019
Oscar Ernesto Franco Sr. Obituary
Oscar Ernesto Franco Sr., age 81, passed away September 23, 2019 in Alice, Texas. He was born April 6, 1938 in Annarose, Texas to Cosme and Emilia Franco. Oscar owned and managed El Montesito Bar in Orange Grove. Oscar was also a member of the St. John of the Cross Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cosme and Emilia Franco.

He is survived by his son, Oscar E. Franco Jr. of Alice, Texas; daughter, Gloria Franco-Nash (David) of McKinney, Texas; brother, Cosme Franco of Florida; sister, Dolores Carbajal (Gilbert) of Corpus Christi, Texas; four grandchildren, Andrew Nash (Kaitlyn), Avery Knight, Channon Nash, and Reese Nash; one great-grandchild, Barron Knight.

Services were held private.

A special thanks to Healthy Horizons Staff: Juan Diego and Carla Sambrano, David Lopez, Gabby Garcia, and Nena Pitts for your care and support of our loved one.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2019
