Oscar Gabriel "O.G." Pena 29 years old passed away on Dec. 21, 2019 at his residence. O.G. worked as a mobile home mover for J & J Transport , Reliable Mobile Home Service LLC and several other companies as well. He enjoyed many hobbies such as going hunting, fishing, traveling to the family ranch, visiting with his family, barbecuing ,four wheeling and drinking with his friends. Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Willie and Ester Paiz, paternal grandmother, Maria Irene Pena, and his brother Peter Pena. Survivors include his parents Pete and Becky Pena, paternal grandparents, Pedro (Emma) Pena Jr., sister-in-law Ashley Longoria-Pena, his close cousin Gino (Danielle) Hinojosa, four nephews Ezikiel Emanuel Pena, Alexzander Zay Pena, Arian Gabriel Longoria, Jesiah Edward Martinez, numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles. Honorary Pallbearers: Ezikiel Emanuel Pena and Alexzander Zay Pena, Active Pallbearers Gino Hinojosa, Joe Oscar Paiz, Bernardo "Curly" Solano, Louis Sill, Bryan Torres, Elias Cantu Jr., Travis Martinez, Emilio Cantu, Michael Cadena, Pete Garcia, Donny Lewis, Shawn Alvarez.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 beginning at 4pm at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home-San Diego with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. that same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church at 10:00 am and burial will follow at the Lopez Cemetery in San Jose, Texas. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes, Inc. entrusted with arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left on our website www.mauropgarcia.com
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020