Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mauro P Garcia Funeral Home
1106 E Gravis St
San Diego, TX 78384
(361) 279-3213
Resources
More Obituaries for Oscar Pena
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oscar Gabriel ""O.G."" Pena

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Oscar Gabriel ""O.G."" Pena Obituary
Oscar Gabriel "O.G." Pena 29 years old passed away on Dec. 21, 2019 at his residence. O.G. worked as a mobile home mover for J & J Transport , Reliable Mobile Home Service LLC and several other companies as well. He enjoyed many hobbies such as going hunting, fishing, traveling to the family ranch, visiting with his family, barbecuing ,four wheeling and drinking with his friends. Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Willie and Ester Paiz, paternal grandmother, Maria Irene Pena, and his brother Peter Pena. Survivors include his parents Pete and Becky Pena, paternal grandparents, Pedro (Emma) Pena Jr., sister-in-law Ashley Longoria-Pena, his close cousin Gino (Danielle) Hinojosa, four nephews Ezikiel Emanuel Pena, Alexzander Zay Pena, Arian Gabriel Longoria, Jesiah Edward Martinez, numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles. Honorary Pallbearers: Ezikiel Emanuel Pena and Alexzander Zay Pena, Active Pallbearers Gino Hinojosa, Joe Oscar Paiz, Bernardo "Curly" Solano, Louis Sill, Bryan Torres, Elias Cantu Jr., Travis Martinez, Emilio Cantu, Michael Cadena, Pete Garcia, Donny Lewis, Shawn Alvarez.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 beginning at 4pm at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home-San Diego with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. that same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church at 10:00 am and burial will follow at the Lopez Cemetery in San Jose, Texas. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes, Inc. entrusted with arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left on our website www.mauropgarcia.com
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Oscar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -