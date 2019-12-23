|
Oscar Hernandez Sr. went to be with the Lord on December 20, 2019, in Corpus Christi, TX, at the age of 77. In 1981, Oscar and his wife Consuelo, started a business which is successfully known as Oscar's Roofing. During his lifetime he dedicated himself to the Lord, his family, his business, and his friends. Oscar served many years as a Deacon for Emmanuel Baptist church of Alice. He had a passion for ranch life and enjoyed spending his time at his ranch with his beloved wife, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was known for his quick wit, his smile, and kind, compassionate spirit.
He is preceded in death by parents, Felipe and Herlinda Hernandez, and son, Oscar Hernandez Jr.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Consuelo Hernandez; sister, Minnie Rios (Rene); brother, David Ruiz (Jackie); daughter, Graciela Rodriguez; grandchildren, Corey Rodriguez, Heather Alvarez (Aaron), Lukas Rodriguez (Brooke), Oscar Hernandez, Meghan Rodriguez; and seven great-grandchildren, Oscar, Tessa, Andrew, Mason, River, Alina, and Hudson; and many loving family members and friends of the community.
The family will receive condolences on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home Alice, 120 E. Front St., with a prayer service to be begin at 7:00 PM. The final farewell and dismissal will take place Saturday, December 28, 2019, beginning at 9:00 AM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home at 10:30 AM for committal to be held at El Bendecido Ranch.
Written condolences for the family of Oscar Hernandez may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 30, 2019