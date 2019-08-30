|
|
SAN ANTONIO - Oscar Saenz, age 79, passed away August 28, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas surrounded by his family. He was born December 20, 1939 in Santa Cruz, Texas to Manuel and Manuela Saenz. He was born and raised in Duval County, and attended schools in Premont, Tx. After high school graduation from Premont High School in 1957, he went on to Texas A&M College and was in the Corp of Cadets in Company F2, graduating in 1961 with a degree in Dairy Science. Oscar was a patriot having served tours in Vietnam War as an Officer in the Marine Corp and served as a Generals attaché after which he was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain. After six years in the U.S. Marine Corps, Saenz began his career at the Quaker Oats Company retiring after 23 years. During his career with Quaker Oats he and his family lived in St. Joseph, Mo, Cali, Colombia, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and Corsicana, Texas while he managed operations for various Quaker Oats products and brands such as Oats, Wolf Brand Chili, Coqueiro Sardines and many others.
Oscar is known to many as the former Managing Director of the Anchor Foods onion processing plant in Pecos, Texas. He oversaw the expansion of that facility from a startup operation with 32 employees to an enterprise employing 750 people. Production went from 800 pounds per hour to 17,500 under his guidance during the course of his 11year career there. Besides being an exemplary organizer, Oscar displayed his commitment to the community by having served as a volunteer on the school board, the tax appraisal district board, the Rotary Club, Chairman of the Pecos Economic Development Corp, and a Knights of Columbus Grand Knight. He was awarded the Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Citizen of the Year Award in 1997 in Pecos, Texas and held many industry association posts, being elected and inducted to the Texas Food Processors Association (TFPA) "Hall of Fame" as a highlight of his career. He served on the Board of Directors of the TFPA for five years, in addition to serving one-year terms as vice president and president. TFPA Executive cited Saenz for his 30 plus years in the food industry. Most of those years were spent in Texas with some assignments in South America. He was Director of Operations for State Fair Foods in Dallas, the Director of Plant Services for Anchor Foods in Pecos, and a consultant for Surebeam Corp. in Brazil. Oscar enjoyed outdoor grilling on his Big Green Egg and playing tennis. He also loved his Texas A&M Corps of Cadets and his Aggie Football holding season tickets for over 50 years. He and his wife, Mary, are devout, faithful members of the Catholic Church and he is a devoted family man and will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Manuela Saenz; and sister, Martha Gonzalez.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart – his loving wife of 57 years, Mary B. Saenz of San Antonio, Texas; one son, John David Saenz (Marjorie) of Sachse, Texas; two daughters, Mary Elizabeth LeBouef of Cypress, Texas and Sonia J. Saenz (Jorge Conde) of San Antonio, Texas; siblings, Mary Garza (Sergio) of Hebbronville, Texas, Mirta Martinez of California, and Juan Omar Saenz (Lupita) of San Antonio , Texas; three grandchildren, Courtney Nicole Noble (Dr. Spencer Noble), John Andrew Saenz, and Joshua Tyler Saenz all of Sachse, Texas; one great-granddaughter, Blakely Rae Noble; brothers in law, Enrique Barrera Jr. of Alice, Texas and Hector Gonzalez of McAllen, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. Family will begin receiving friends Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 9 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church where a funeral mass will begin at 10 a.m. following the visitation. Burial to follow at the family cemetery - Santa Cruz Cemetery in Santa Cruz, Texas with military honors conducted by the United Veteran's Burial Association of Alice.
Pallbearers will be Jorge Conde, Carlos Garza, John Andres Saenz, Joshua Tyler Saenz, and Hector Manuel Gonzalez.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6, 2019