ORANGE GROVE - Ovidio Matias Mesa, 40, passed away August 4, 2020. He was born February 10, 1980 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Ovidio R. Mesa and Sylvia Cornejo Mesa. He was gentle loving soul who loved and cherished his daughters and family. To know him was to love him and his beautiful, contagious laugh. No matter how life got, he always had a smile on his face.



He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Beatris O. Cornejo and Matias Cornejo, paternal grandfather, Alfredo Mesa.



Ovidio is survived by his daughters, Julianna and McKayla Mesa of Abilene, Texas; parents, Ovidio and Sylvia C. Mesa of Orange Grove, Texas; 2 brothers, Israel N. Mesa and Adrian A. (Renee) Mesa of Orange Grove, Texas; one nephew, Elijah Mesa; paternal grandmother, Olga Mesa of Mathis, Texas and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Visitation will be held on Monday at Aug 10, 2020 at 5:30 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home. A Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday August 9, 2020 at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church of Orange Grove. Burial will follow at the Casa Blanca Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be J.J. Johns, Humberto Botello, Rolando Rodriguez, Richard Daniel, Joe Pena, E J Garcia, and honorary pallbearers will be Elijah Mesa and Duck Franklin.



We will be following the CDC guidelines and asking everyone to wear a mask upon entering the Funeral home establishment and to maintain social distance. For those who unable to attend the services will be live streamed on Rosas Funeral Home Inc Facebook page.



Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.

