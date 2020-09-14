Pablo G. Sanchez, 84, passed away September 13, 2020. He was born February 16, 1936 in San Diego, Texas to Pablo Sanchez and Jesusa Gonzalez Sanchez. Pablo worked in the sandblasting industry, mechanic industry, and later the oilfield industry for a short amount of time. Pablo recently worked as a ranch foreman for numerous years. He will be remembered for his hard work ethic, his love of the outdoors, and his love of hunting. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



Pablo was preceded in death by his parents, Pablo Sanchez and Jesusa Gonzalez Sanchez; his wife, Maria Del Carmen Sanchez; sons, Ramiro Sanchez, Armando Sanchez, Adrian Sanchez, and Homero Sanchez; brother, Adan Sanchez; sister, Alicia Ibanez; daughter in law, Brenda Sanchez.



Pablo is survived by his children, Paul Sanchez (Alma), Norma Jean Blanco (Vidal), Cynthia Cano (Ernest) all of Alice, Texas, Richard Sanchez (Isabel) of Castroville, Texas, Arturo "Nani" Sanchez (Vicki) of Alice, Texas, Jose Luis Sanchez (Andrea) of Austin, Texas, Olga Gonzalez of San Antonio, Texas, Gracie Sanchez, Mario Sanchez, Esteban Sanchez (Angie) and Maggie Molina (Ismael III) all of Alice, Texas; brothers, Abelardo (Vicky) Sanchez of Alice, Texas, Richard (Theodora) Sanchez of Victoria, Texas, Eloy (Sylvia) Sanchez of San Antonio, Texas and Francisco (Odilia) Sanchez of Victoria, Texas; Other survivors include numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Visitation will begin on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 pm that evening. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 9:30 am, Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.



Facemasks are required upon entering all facilities and during services. Services will be livestreamed via our Facebook page at Rosas Funeral Home Inc. Please like the page and you will be notified when services have started.



Serving as pallbearers will be Lauro Vela Jr., Jesus Perez Jr., Matthew Epitallo, Luke Ryan Molina, Mario Sanchez Jr., Armando Sanchez, Robby Joe Blanco, and Alberto Andres Sanchez.





