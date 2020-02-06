|
FREER - Pasty Cantu Barrera- entered eternal rest on Tuesday February 4, 2020. Pasty was a native of Falfurrias, Texas residing in Freer, Texas. Pasty and her late husband Horacio Barrera Jr. came to live in Freer in 1972 after he was transferred by Mobile to the Freer area. Pasty was born on August 25, 1935 in Falfurrias, Texas to Eduardo and Elva V. Cantu. Pasty grew up in Falfurrias and was a high school graduate of Falfurrias High school. She was a domestic goodness as she referred to her being a Housewife and dedicated to her children. Pasty will be remembered for her Strong Character, wits and bluntness, sense of style for fashion. She enjoyed painting and arts and crafts.
She is preceded in death by her parents Eduardo and Elva V. Cantu, her Husband Horacio Barrera Jr., and her son David Barrera.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories her Daughter Marla B. (Joe) Gonzales Jr. of Freer, Texas, a Granddaughter Tesa (Chris) Hernandez of Freer, Texas, One sister Sylvia C. Donnelly of Falfurrias, Texas and one brother Rolando Cantu of McAllen, Texas and three nieces
Honoring her wishes there will be no services, the family ask that you keep her memory alive in your heart and prayers for the them during their time of grief.
Family would like to thank the many health care professionals who help care, treat and helped to keep her comfortable her last days.
Rosas Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2020