Patricia Ann Gebert
1940 - 2020
ORANGE GROVE - Patricia Ann Gebert, 80, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 3, 2020, in a Corpus Christi hospital. She was born in Alice, Texas, on July 30, 1940, to her parents, Edward Sr. and Ellis Griffin. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching classic movies, and spending time with her family and friends. Most of all, she enjoyed being "MeMaw" and spoiling Kristopher and David and all her honorary grandkids that she babysat through the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter Henry Gebert, Jr.; and brothers, Edward Griffin, Jr. and George (Buddy) Griffin.

Patricia is survived by her sons, Walter Scott (Paula) Gebert of Orange Grove, Texas, and Joseph Little of Newton, New Jersey; four grandchildren, Kristopher Gebert, David Gebert, Barbara Griffin, and Darlene Hair; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday August 8, 202, at 11:00 am at First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Due to Covid-19, we ask that everyone follow CDC and government guidelines by social distancing and wearing a mask inside the church.

Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home Alice, Texas.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
