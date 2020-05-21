|
Patricia Ann Piazza, age 82, was welcomed to Heaven with opened arms on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born to Eva Mae and William J. Barnum in Bunkie, Louisiana on October 15, 1937.
After graduating high school in El Paso, Texas, she joined and proudly served in the United States Air Force.
Patricia loved the Lord. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, knitting, and reading.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eva Mae and William J. Barnum.
Left to cherish their memories of her are her brother and sister-in-law, Pete (Sandy) Barnum of Alice, Texas; nieces and nephews, Bill (Valerie) Barnum, Kelley Marzano, Randall Sperry, Debbie (Dennis) Erwin; great-nieces and great-nephews, Quinn Barnum, Allie Barnum, Ava Barnum, Shi-an Marzano, Forrest Marzano, Conor (Jamie) Sperry, Nathan Sperry, Autumn Sperry, Kyle Erwin, Kendra Erwin, and Kassey Erwin.
Private Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 21 to May 28, 2020