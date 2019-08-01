|
|
Patrick Wayne Smith, left this world to be with his Heavenly Father on the Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the age of 53. Pat was born in San Antonio, Tx, to Gerald & Lillian Smith. While in high school he worked various jobs, including a peanut farm, and house painting. After high school he gained an apprenticeship with a plumbing company in Devine, Tx. Patrick, next moved to Alice, Tx. and began working for his brother Michael's Wrecker Service, where he met his best friend, Steven Roberson. Together they became EMT's and worked their way up to Paramedic. While continuing their education they both decided to become Police Officers with the City of Orange Grove Police Dept. After two hip replacements surgeries, and a back surgery, Patrick was forced to retire. Among his many life accomplishments, Pat was first and foremost a loving husband and father. Pat is preceded in death by both of his parents, Mr & Mrs Jerry Smith, his son, Arturo (Ida) Martinez, his brothers, Gerald (Deanna) Smith Jr, and Gary Daniels, and his nephew, Michael Smith Jr. Pat is survived by his wife, Belinda Smith of Alice, Tx. 3 sons: Armando (Terry) Martinez III, Gerald Smith, Brandon Smith Daughter: Erika Smith 5 granddaughters: Katelyn Davila, Savanna Davila, Arianna Martinez, Sierra Martinez, Raelynn Smith 2 grandsons: Austin Davila, Arturo Martinez Jr. Numerous nieces and nephews and Siblings. Visitation will begin on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 from 5 to 9PM in the Roberson Funeral Home Chapel in Alice, Tx. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at 10AM at the First Baptist Church of Alice, Tx. Burial will follow in the Roberson Collins Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 9, 2019