Paul Garza, 92 years of aged passed away on July 5, 2020 in a San Diego Nursing Home. Paul was born on January 22, 1928 in Pilot Grove, Texas to Maximiliano Garza and Elizabeth Molina Garza. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1946 to 1948 during World War II and was honorably discharged. He was a funeral attendant at Buffington Funeral Home/Thiele Cooper Funeral Home for many years in Yoakum, Texas. Paul enjoyed volunteering as a parent volunteer (grandparent) at Nayer Elementary and Saenz Elementary Schools. He was always wanting to help in anyway he could for others. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His hobbies included taking pictures everywhere he went, to capture special moments. He loved to cook and bake. His love for country music inspired him to sing every chance he could. Paul also was an artist, drawing horses was his favorite. His family will remember him always for the lovable and kindhearted soul he was. He will live forever in their hearts.



Paul was preceded in death by his 2nd wife, Angelina Garza, and grandson, Alexx Anthony Ficello.



Survivors include two daughters, Joyce Mesa of Alice, Texas and Virginya Ficello of San Antonio, Texas and two step-daughters, Angie Ruiz and Norma Esparza of San Antonio; one son Arthur (Mary) Garza of Corpus Christi, Texas; step-son, George Esparza of San Antonio, Texas; one brother, Daniel Garza of Victoria, Texas and one sister, Mary Ann Barrera of Hallettsville, Texas. Other survivors include 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and numerous great nieces and nephews.





Visitation will be held at 11:00A.M. on Thursday, July 9,2020 at Rosas Funeral Home. A Holy Rosary/Funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Services will conclude at the chapel.



ROSAS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements



