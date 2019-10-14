|
|
On Thursday, October 10, 2019, Paul "Pablo" Gibson, loving husband, father, grandpa, brother and friend went to see his angels. Pablo was born on November 30, 1958, to Woodard and Alice (Veselka) Gibson. He spent his career working up the ranks at Halliburton and the rest of his time making life just a little sweeter for those who knew him.
Pablo could light up any room and was always the life of the party. He was a friend to everyone he met. Pablo especially loved to feed a crowd and sing for them any time he could crash a microphone. He had a life-long love for fishing and rarely sat down to rest. Looking at him, you'd never know he battled cancer and the side effects of medication for 21 years. He was a master of fist bumps, the strongest hugger, a man of many catchphrases and known to burst out into spontaneous sounds, songs, snorts, and animal noises at any time.
He is survived by the love of his life, Glenda, children Paula (Daniel), Brian (Jessica), and three grandchildren, Nathan, Nolan, and Sarah, his brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, and countless others he considered family.
Services were held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 14th at Manor United Methodist Church, located at 510 Burnet St, Manor, TX 78653. Donations can be made in his honor to Hospice Austin's Christopher House at hospiceaustin.org/donation-form.
Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com – Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Austin. (512) 452-8811.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2019