SAN DIEGO - Paula G. Gonzalez, 96 years of age, passed away March 25, 2019 at her residence. Paula was born August 9, 1922 in San Diego, Texas. She will be remembered by her family and friends for her jolliness and quick wits for jokes. She enjoyed life to its fullest and enjoyed celebrating gatherings for birthdays, weddings, and anniversaries; as long that there was music she was there. She enjoyed dancing, singing and making friends. She was a loving mother to her children and beloved grandmother to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesus and Juanita Luera Guerrero; her husband, Homero Gonzalez; son, Rodrigo Perez; her brothers, Fernando Guerrero, Daniel Guerrero, and Jesus Guerrero; sisters, Teresa Garza, Francisca Vidal, and Adela Gonzalez; brothers in law, Eligio Garza, Ignacio Vidal, and Agustin Gonzalez; sisters in law, Guadalupe Guerrero and Elda Guerrero; and one grandson, Victor Molina Jr.
Survivors include one son, Jesse Perez (Olga) of San Diego, Texas; one daughter, Oralia "Lala" P. Molina of San Diego, Texas; one granddaughter, Debra Ann Sanchez (Roberto) of Corpus Christi, Texas; her great-grandchildren, Victor Molina III, John Anthony Molina, Mark Anthony Sanchez, Robert Sanchez, and Monica Sanchez; and sister in law, Olivia Guerrero.
Visitation will be held on Friday March 29, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home a Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Saturday March 30, 2019 at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church of San Diego, Texas. Burial will follow at the San Diego Cemetery No. #2
Rosas Funeral Home entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 28 to Apr. 4, 2019