Mauro P Garcia Funeral Home
1106 E Gravis St
San Diego, TX 78384
(361) 279-3213
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home
1106 E Gravis St
San Diego, TX
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home
1106 E Gravis St
San Diego, TX
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church
San Diego, TX
Paula S. Hinojosa


1915 - 2019
Paula S. Hinojosa Obituary
SAN DIEGO - Paula S. Hinojosa, was born on May 1, 1915 in Palito Blanco, Tx. She was called to be with our lord and savior on, July 2, 2019. She was a true matriarch for the entire family and will be forever missed by them. She enjoyed quilting and sewing almost her entire life along with making dolls and reading. Her sense of humor that she kept till her last day was one of a kind. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rafael and Sofia Barton Saenz, her husband, Antonio H. Hinojosa, a daughter-in-law, Evangelina L. Hinojosa, her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children, Omie Becker, Irma Regalado, Nelda Gonzalez (Hector), Homero Hinojosa, Antonio Hinojosa (Vicky), Rolando Hinojosa (Nora). She also had 22 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren, and 50 great great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Visitations will begin on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home in San Diego with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. that same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church in San Diego. Burial will follow at the San Diego Cemetery #2, San Diego. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes, Inc. entrusted with arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left on our website www.mauropgarcia.com.
