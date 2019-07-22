|
|
Paula Salinas, age 71, passed away July 20, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born December 10, 1947 in Falfurrias, Texas to Leocadio Salinas and Victoria Perez Salinas. Paula worked in the administration department for a hospital in Corpus Christi for numerous years. Paula enjoyed barbecues and reading mystery books. You would often see her reading a book from one her favorite author, James Patterson. She will forever be remembered for her strong faith and her love for her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leocadio and Victoria Salinas; grandson, Michael Anthony Hinojosa; sister, Estella Gutierrez, and infant brother, Andres Salinas.
She is survived by one son, Orlando Lazos Jr. (Sandra) of Bentonville, Texas; two daughters, Veronica Hinojosa (Juan) of Alice, Texas and Delilah Gonzalez (Robert) of Alice, Texas; brothers, Leocadio Salinas Jr. (Delia) of Corpus Christi, Texas, Pablo Salinas of Corpus Christi, Texas, Rene Salinas of Encino, Texas and Andy Salinas of Corpus Christi, Texas; sisters, Grace Yvette Castillo (the late Tom) of San Antonio, Texas, Martha Salinas (the late Walter Rossie) of San Antonio, Texas, and Erica Brown (the late Bob) of Dallas, Texas; her best friend, Ida Salinas of Corpus Christi, Texas; 13 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. Visitation will continue Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be celebrated Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Services to conclude at the church.
Pallbearers will be Juan Hinojosa Jr., Juan Hinojosa III, Bobby Gonzalez, Anthony Garza, Robert Gonzalez Jr., Brandon Crowson, Anthony Velasquez, and Marc Gonzalez. Honorary pallbearers will be Orlando Lazos III and Nicolas Hinojosa.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from July 22 to July 29, 2019