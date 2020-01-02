|
Pauline "Polly" Long went home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 29th.
Born Dec. 31, 1938 in Brooks County. Formerly owned and operator of Cowboys Diner in Orange Grove for 4 years, with her brother the late James Smart.
She lived in the Lagarto Creek area for several years.
Preceded in death by 4 children, Jimmy Le, Shari Marie, Joe Wesley and Charles Edward.
Father: Henry J. Smart, step-father and mother: Henry and Oudia Estes, 3 brothers, Melvin, Vernon, James Smart, 1 sister Minnie Tischler, husband: Jimmy Long.
Survivors: brother: Buster (Judy) Raglin, step-son David Long, Step-daughter Terri Kawamura, 9 step-grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, one aunt Ona Wishard, and one uncle Willie Raglin, numerous Nieces and nephews.
Charter member of West Shore Baptist Church on FM 534.
Dobie Funeral Home
121 N. Duval Street
Mathis, Texas 78368
Viewing on Sunday, Jan. 5th from 4 - 7 p.m.
Services on Monday, Jan. 6th at 11 a.m. at Dobie Funeral Home. Followed by burian at family plot at Sandia Cemetery in Sandia, Texas.
In Lieu of flowers, make a donation in her memory to West Shore Baptist Church, 150 FM 534, Sandia, Texas.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 9, 2020