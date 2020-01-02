Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dobie Funeral Home
121 N Duval St
Mathis, TX 78368
(361) 547-3224
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline ""Polly"" Long


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline ""Polly"" Long Obituary
Pauline "Polly" Long went home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 29th.

Born Dec. 31, 1938 in Brooks County. Formerly owned and operator of Cowboys Diner in Orange Grove for 4 years, with her brother the late James Smart.

She lived in the Lagarto Creek area for several years.

Preceded in death by 4 children, Jimmy Le, Shari Marie, Joe Wesley and Charles Edward.

Father: Henry J. Smart, step-father and mother: Henry and Oudia Estes, 3 brothers, Melvin, Vernon, James Smart, 1 sister Minnie Tischler, husband: Jimmy Long.

Survivors: brother: Buster (Judy) Raglin, step-son David Long, Step-daughter Terri Kawamura, 9 step-grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, one aunt Ona Wishard, and one uncle Willie Raglin, numerous Nieces and nephews.

Charter member of West Shore Baptist Church on FM 534.

Dobie Funeral Home

121 N. Duval Street

Mathis, Texas 78368

Viewing on Sunday, Jan. 5th from 4 - 7 p.m.

Services on Monday, Jan. 6th at 11 a.m. at Dobie Funeral Home. Followed by burian at family plot at Sandia Cemetery in Sandia, Texas.

In Lieu of flowers, make a donation in her memory to West Shore Baptist Church, 150 FM 534, Sandia, Texas.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -