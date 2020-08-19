1/1
Paulita Garcia
1932 - 2020

Paulita Garcia, 88, passed away August 14, 2020 in Alice, Texas. She was born January 20, 1932 in San Diego, Texas to Vidal and Julia Garza. Paulita previously worked as a home provider and later worked for Canales Café in Alice. She will be remembered for her love of dancing, her love of working on her yard, and her love for her family. She will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vidal and Julia Garza; siblings, Eduardo Garza, Gumecindo Garza, Vidal Garza, David Garza, and Virginia Garza; sisters-in-law, Felipa Garza and Socorro Garza.

She is survived by her sons, Samuel G. Garza (Lupita) of Agua Dulce and Ramiro Adolfo Garcia of Agua Dulce; brothers, Gilberto Garza of Phoenix, Arizona, Enrique Garza (Becky) of Corpus Christi, and Julio Garza (Patricia Rios) of Agua Dulce; sisters, Adelmira Cavazos of Agua Dulce, Elma Trevino (Enrique) of San Antonio, Aurelia Ebert (Billy) of Corpus Christi, and Melba Lumpkins of San Antonio; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 from 9 till 9:30 a.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel in Alice. A rosary will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a funeral mass to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. that same day. Burial to follow at New Collins Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Anthony Garcia, Sammy Garcia Jr., Julio Garza, Andrew Garza, Martin Rios, and Franklin Hinojosa.

Masks are required upon entering all facilities and during all services.
Rosary and funeral mass will be live-streamed via our Facebook page via Rosas Funeral Home, Inc.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
