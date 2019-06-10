Home

Mauro P Garcia Funeral Home
1106 E Gravis St
San Diego, TX 78384
(361) 279-3213
Pedro Morales Jr. Obituary
SAN DIEGO - Pedro Morales Jr., 92 years of age passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 in an Alice Nursing Home after a short illness. He was a United States Army veteran having served in WWII. He was a retired truck driver. Pedro was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pedro Morales, Sr. and Magdalena Jones Morales, his wife, Barbarita Morales, two brothers, Catarino and Roberto Morales and one sister. He is survived by his son, Pedro (Belinda) Morales, III, one grandson, Jacob (Crystal Gonzalez) Morales, one granddaughter, Justine E. (Javier) Perez, two great-grandchildren, Jayla and Jaelle Perez all of San Diego, Texas. A Memorial Service will be conducted on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home in San Diego with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. that same evening. All services will conclude that evening. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes, Inc. entrusted with arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left on our website www.mauropgarcia.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from June 10 to June 17, 2019
