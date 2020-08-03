On Sunday, July 26, 2020, Pedro Olvera, of Diana, Texas, affectionately known as "Pete," to his family and friends, passed away at the age of 83, in Gilmer, Texas.



Pedro was born on February 20, 1937, in Alice, TX, to Hermenejildo Olvera and Carolina (Moncevais) Olvera. He was the third of their six children. On March 10, 1963, he married Mayda Perez. Together, they had 2 sons, Zacarias and Benjamin, as well as 2 daughters, Sintique and Marta.



Pedro had a passion for music which he passed on to all of his children and grandchildren, many of whom still love to play instruments. He will be remembered as an intelligent, calm, well-poised, polite, helpful, and kind man who loved to interact with people, drink his coffee, and read the newspaper. He was also known for his good sense of humor and was even a humorist himself.



Pedro was preceded in death by his parents Hermenejildo and Carolina, his wife Mayda, his brother, Adan Olvera, and his sister Eva Garcia. He is survived by his brother, Jesus Olvera, of Alice, TX, his sisters, Elisa Moreno of Alice, TX and Marcelina Davis of Mesa, AZ, his children, Zacarias Olvera and wife, Heidi, of Spring, TX, Sintique Beasley and husband, Kevin, of Diana, TX, Marta Astorga and husband, Marvin, of Greenville, TX, Benjamin Olvera and wife, Tawny, of Conroe, TX, his 10 grandchildren, James Blackwell, Aaliyah Blackwell, Mia Astorga, Chase Olvera, Dillon Olvera, Ethan Olvera, Tori Olvera, Logan Beasley, Kenzie Beasley, and Colton Beasley, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Although deeply saddened by our loss, we eagerly await the day, when "the last enemy, death, is to be brought to nothing." (1 Cor. 15:26) We rejoice in the hope of the resurrection, made possible by our loving heavenly father, Jehovah God, who arranged for his son, Jesus Christ, to offer his perfect life as a ransom to redeem mankind from the curse of sin and death. (John 5:28, 29; 1 John 4: 9, 10) We will certainly miss Pete, but, oh, how we look forward to welcoming him back!

