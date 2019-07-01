|
|
SAN DIEGO - Pedro R. Sanchez, 82, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 1, 2019. He was born in San Diego, Texas on May 8, 1937 to his parents, Juan and Francisca Sanchez. He worked as a construction worker for Heldenfels Construction and Brown and Root for over 40 years. He enjoyed barbecuing, music, singing, playing his guitar, watching western movies and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Francisca Sanchez; two brothers, Marcos Sanchez and Santiago "Chago" Sanchez.
Pedro is survived by his son, Robert "Bobby" (Adelaida) Sanchez of San Diego, Texas; two daughters, Maria "Mary" Francisca Sanchez and Laura Lucila "Lori" († Edward) Munoz both of Corpus Christi, Texas; mother of his children, Lucila R. Serna of San Diego, Texas; one brother, Juan (Maria Elena) Sanchez Jr. of Alice, Texas; two grandchildren, Gabriel (Cassy) Mendoza and Robert "Bobby" Sanchez II; three great grandchildren, Gabriela "Gabby" Mendoza, Marcus Mendoza and Michael Mendoza; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm. to 9:00 pm. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church in San Diego, Texas. Interment will follow at the San Diego Cemetery in San Diego, Texas.
Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home, San Diego, Texas 361-279-3311.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from July 1 to July 8, 2019