Philip Sherman Mac Cord, age 72, passed away, on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
He was born in Wilmington, Delaware on January 4, 1948, to Philip Nelson and Geraldine Edna Taylor Mac Cord.
He proudly served in the United States Navy until he retired as Fire Control Senior Chief (FCCS) after 21 years. He went on to work for Raytheon Defense Contractors with the ROTHR System. He retired from there after 26 years.
During his retirement Philip enjoyed genealogy and working on his family tree
He was a member of Episcopal Church of Advent where he volunteered as church photographer. He loved to teach everyday life lessons.
Philip was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Timothy Mac Cord and Kevin Mac Cord; and sister, Sandra Stewart.
Philip is survived by his wife, Lorene Audria "Cookie" Mac Cord; children, Patricia Sue (Jamison) Cox of Lawson, OK, Pamela Sharone Lemieux (Kevin Gerard Busa) of Anderson, TX, and Stephanie Christine (Gabriel Michael) Hoffman of Lawson, OK; grandchildren, Christa, Brittany, Philip, Sean, Autumn, Aaron, Alicia, Jayden, Ethan, Tyler, Miley, Liam, Evan, and Hannah; great-grandchildren, Winter, Kameron, Jayson, Aubrianna, AttaraMay, Kenny, Emmi, and Sophia; best friend and confidant, Judy Bruzer of Nampa, Idaho; sisters, Linda Scullion of Newark, Delaware, Sharon (Richard) Reusch of Wilmington, Delaware, and Gerrie Mac Cord of Middletown, Delaware; and brothers, Gregory Mac Cord Of Wilmington, Delaware, David (Cathy) Mac Cord of Wilmington, Delaware, and Jeffrey Mac Cord of Wilmimgton, Delaware; and sisters-in-law, Terri K. Davis of Alice, Texas, and Della Edmonds of Farmington, Missouri.
Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Holmgreen Mortuary 2061 E. Main St., Alice, TX. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel. Interment will be held at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 East Main Street, Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com
and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Donations may be made to the Episcopal Church of Advent in memorium.