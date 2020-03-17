|
|
Rafael Baez, 78, passed away March 13, 2020. He was born October 24, 1941 in Realitos, Texas to Guadalupe Saenz Baez and German Baez. Rafael was a heavy equipment operator and worked for the Texas Department of Transportation for numerous years. He enjoyed playing baseball with other Texas Department of Transportation teams. He enjoyed conjunto music and playing the accordion which he played in a band - Los Hurricanes de Tejas. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, German and Guadalupe Baez.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Norma Baez of Benavides, Texas; son, Rafael Baez Jr. of Falfurrias, Texas; daughters, Velma Garza of Austin, Texas, Glenda (Daniel) Garcia also of Austin, Texas, and Norma Baez of Hebbronville, Texas. Other survivors include his brothers, German Baez of Sandia, Texas and Ramiro (Tencha) Baez of Realitos, Texas; sisters, Maria (Juan) Sandoval of Rockport, Texas, Magdalena Baez of Hebbronville, Texas and Genoveva Gonzalez also of Hebbronville, Texas; 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
No services scheduled.
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 25, 2020