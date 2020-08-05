Rafael Saenz Jr. "Girafa", age 74, passed away August 2, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born November 6, 1945 in Alice, Texas to Rafael Saenz Sr. and Mirtala Barrera Saenz. He worked in the oilfield industry for numerous years. Rafael had love for horses, his game sports, and hanging out with his family and friends at Chachos or Rinconcito Bar. Rafael will forever be known for his sense of humor and his love for his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rafael Saenz Sr. and Mirtala Barrera Saenz; son, Ricky Saenz; brothers, Adan Saenz and Ramiro Saenz; and sister, Celestina Barbie.

He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Lina Saenz, of Alice; sons, Rafael Saenz III of Houston, Juan Salinas (Clarissa) of Alice, Richard Campos (Daniella) of Alice and Bobby Campos (Aaron) of Bastrop; brother, Robert Saenz of New Mexico; sisters, Blanca Garcia of Callalen, Nelda Villarreal of Alice, and Melba Gonzalez of San Antonio; grandchildren, Richard Campos Jr., Johnny "J.J." Salinas, Audrina Nicole Campos, Alaura Cantu and Iliana Salinas; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial rosary will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a memorial funeral service following at 7 p.m. that same evening.

Services to conclude in the chapel.



Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store