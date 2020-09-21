Ramiro Q. DeLeon, age 73, passed away September 17, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born July 15, 1947 in Alice, Texas to Richard DeLeon and Celia Q. DeLeon. Ramiro began working for W.L. Flowers Machine Shop when he was young. His loyalty to the company for 44 years and his strong work ethic showed in all that he did. In his younger years, Ramiro enjoyed roosters and horse races. Ramiro enjoyed his quiet time and relaxing. You would often find Ramiro enjoying the company of his friends at Whataburger. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Celia Q. DeLeon; and a sister, Rosemary Orta.



He is survive by two sons, Ramiro "Ram" DeLeon Jr. (Rose Ann) of Alice and Raul Ricardo DeLeon (Maricela) of Ben Bolt; one daughter, Anna Lee Gallegos (Agapito) of Alice; one brother, Rene DeLeon of Alice; two sisters, Rosalinda Talbot (Joe) of Lubbock and Rachel Velasquez (Simon C. Sr.) of Kingsville; six grandchildren, Michael Ray DeLeon, Cassandra Renae DeLeon, Raul Jose DeLeon, Danniella DeLeon, Sophia DeLeon, and Geovanna Lee Gallegos; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Visitation will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. till 12:30 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. A rosary will be recited Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church followed by a funeral mass at 1:30 p.m. Burial to follow at New Collins Cemetery.



Masks are required upon entering all facilities and during all services. Services will be livestreamed via our Facebook page at Rosas Funeral Home Inc. Please like the page and a notification will be sent when services begin.



Pallbearers will be Ram DeLeon, Michael Ray DeLeon, Raul R. DeLeon, Raul "R.J. DeLeon, Agapito DeLeon, Tommy Burden.



Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store