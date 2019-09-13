|
|
Ramiro Rivera, age 68, passed away September 12, 2019 in Alice, Texas. He was born September 27, 1950 in Alice, Texas to Acension and Olivia Rivera. Ramiro previously worked for the county as a laborer. He enjoyed playing pool, listening to music, singing, and sitting outside in the neighborhood with friends. He will forever be remembered for his endless jokes and his helping character. He earned his nickname, "R.A. Taxi" because he always was willing to take people to their doctor's appointments and take them to run their errands. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Acension and Olivia Rivera; sisters, Virginia Sanchez and San Juanita R. Luera; brother, Guadalupe Rivera; and nephew, Oscar Rene Carrillo.
He is survived by two brothers, Juan Rivera (Oralia) of Alice and Ruben Rivera (Dylia) of Alice; four sisters, Maria A. Ordonez (Manuel), Gloria Martinez, Rosalinda Hinojosa (Homero Jr.) and Graciela R. Trejo all of Alice; nephew raised as a brother, Federico "Freddy" Luera of Alice; brother-in-law, Adolfo Sanchez of Alice; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Homero Hinojosa III, Albert Rivera, Gilbert Ordonez, Reymundo Trejo Jr., Michael Rivera, and Matthew Carrillo. Honorary Pallbearers will be Rogelio Ramirez and Homero Hinojosa Jr.
A special thank you to his family members whom were also his caregivers, Gracie Trejo, Belinda Ramirez, Letty Davila, Vanessa Lopez, Roseann Garcia, Mariah Naranjo, and Janis Trejo.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 20, 2019