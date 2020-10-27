Ramon Hermino Bentancourt passed away on October 25, 2020 at the age of 67. He was born on February 28, 1953 in San Diego, Texas to Hermino Bentancourt and Zoila Alaniz Bentancourt.
He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He instilled in his children the value of respect, hardwork and love of God. He was an excellent Auto Mechanic. He loved to participate in the Alice Car Show every year. He enjoyed sitting outside every morning and drinking his coffee with his cat Sammy along his side. He always kept his yard nice and neat. He had a strong faith and trust in God and would speak daily to God. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and would take the time to call them on the phone and express his love and give them advise with words of wisdom.
He is proceeded in death by his father Hermino Bentancourt.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Gilda Bentancourt, daughter Brenda Celeste (Rolando) Nunez; sons Bob (April) Bentancourt, and Raymond (Clarissa Tanguma) Bentancourt; his mother Zoila Alaniz Bentancourt; cousins Sandra Alaniz and Anthony Alaniz; and 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive condolences from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Trevino Funeral Home, 120 E. Front Street, with Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. Litury of the Word will be recited at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Funeral cortege will follow for Interment at San Diego Cemetery, in San Diego, Texas.
Special Thanks to the Hospice Nurses for their compassion, care and radiating the Love of God through their actions.
Facial masks must be worn and social distancing must be practiced while attending funeral services due to the current pandemic.
