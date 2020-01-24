Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramon Saenz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramon Saenz III


1972 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ramon Saenz III Obituary
Ramon Saenz III – 48 years of age passed away on January 21, 2020 in a McAllen, Texas at Rio Grande Regional Hospital after a long illness. Ramon Saenz III was born on January 14, 1972 in Alice, Texas to Ramon Saenz Jr and Norma Jean Garcia Saenz. He attended public school in McAllen, Texas. He was a graduate of McAllen High School Class of 1990. Ramon attended Texas A&M College Station and received his degree from University of Texas Pan American of Edinburg, Texas in marketing and Advertising.

He is preceded in death by his Maternal grandparents Eugene and Amelia Garcia, Paternal Grandfather Ramon Saenz Sr. and three uncles. Arnold Garcia, Eugene "Alex" Garcia and Rene Saenz.

Survivors include his Mother Norma Jean G. Saenz of McAllen, Texas and his father Ramon Saenz Jr. of Sharyland, Texas, one brother Randy (Carmela) Saenz of Henderson, Nevada, Two nephews Ryder Allen Saenz and Hunter Ross Saenz of Henderson, Nevada, his Paternal Grandmother Julianita Saenz of Falfurrias, Texas. Other survivors include numerous aunts, uncles and many cousins.

Visitation will be held on Monday January 27, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday January 28,2020 at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Hinojosa Family cemetery in Palito Blanco, Texas. Serving as pallbearers will be Casey Garcia, Jaysun Garcia, Robert Rodriguez, Eric Garcia, Randy Saenz, Leonard a.k.a "Don Lenny" Casarez, Kelly Smith and Kumar Raman

Rosas Funeral Home is Entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ramon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -