Ramon Saenz III – 48 years of age passed away on January 21, 2020 in a McAllen, Texas at Rio Grande Regional Hospital after a long illness. Ramon Saenz III was born on January 14, 1972 in Alice, Texas to Ramon Saenz Jr and Norma Jean Garcia Saenz. He attended public school in McAllen, Texas. He was a graduate of McAllen High School Class of 1990. Ramon attended Texas A&M College Station and received his degree from University of Texas Pan American of Edinburg, Texas in marketing and Advertising.
He is preceded in death by his Maternal grandparents Eugene and Amelia Garcia, Paternal Grandfather Ramon Saenz Sr. and three uncles. Arnold Garcia, Eugene "Alex" Garcia and Rene Saenz.
Survivors include his Mother Norma Jean G. Saenz of McAllen, Texas and his father Ramon Saenz Jr. of Sharyland, Texas, one brother Randy (Carmela) Saenz of Henderson, Nevada, Two nephews Ryder Allen Saenz and Hunter Ross Saenz of Henderson, Nevada, his Paternal Grandmother Julianita Saenz of Falfurrias, Texas. Other survivors include numerous aunts, uncles and many cousins.
Visitation will be held on Monday January 27, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday January 28,2020 at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Hinojosa Family cemetery in Palito Blanco, Texas. Serving as pallbearers will be Casey Garcia, Jaysun Garcia, Robert Rodriguez, Eric Garcia, Randy Saenz, Leonard a.k.a "Don Lenny" Casarez, Kelly Smith and Kumar Raman
Rosas Funeral Home is Entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 31, 2020