Ramon Trejo, age 98, was a World War II soldier who fought bravely for his Country for three years and was awarded various metals, along with the Victory Metal signifying he was in active duty at the end of the war. He is someone who deserves a final salute here on earth, not only for his valor as a soldier, but as a devoted man of God.
Ramon was a man of principle and devotion who found his faith not in the fields of war where he fought overseas, but in the fields of work from his childhood days where he learned about God and Jesus Christ from his loving parents and aunts who worked the fields besides him who taught him prayers that he recited daily until his last days.
He used that Christian foundation of love and faith to raise eight children with his loving wife, Maria. They were both members of St. Joseph's Cursillo Group "De Colores", and presided in numerous rosaries and novenas for multiple families and friends during their years of service. They had the privilege of teaching the Word of God.
Previously, he was also a longtime member of The Knights of Columbus and Los Mutalistas Del Centro Del Santo Ñino De Atoche, who made it a mission to help the less fortunate.
Ramon exemplified the work of Jesus Christ by helping others and instilling those values in his children. They in turn carried on his family's tradition of faith and loving a Living God. His children have continued on his legacy by passing on their faith to future generations in the family.
He was also known as a funny and witty man who always had a joke ready or could answer you back with a rhyme and leave you laughing.
A soldier always makes sacrifices and as a devoted husband and father he gave his children his most loyal devotion. He was an exceptional carpenter who gave his family the very best foundation based on unconditional love and support instilled with faith.
He never lost his childhood love of ranching and raising livestock so after a full day's work he would go to "his hobby" and work the ranch till nighttime.
Another proof of his grit and determination was when he started to attend carpentry school through a program offered for veterans.
He would work an eight hour day and then went to school from 6 pm to midnight. He did this for three years until he completed the program.
Ramon's badge of honor was honestly, humbleness, bravery and courage and he will forever be remembered by these virtues.
As a Christian he embraced life as well as death and was never afraid of what life may bring as he knew what Glory was waiting for him.
He showed fortitude at living life fully every day until he was blessed with a peaceful ending of this life and a joyous, triumphant entrance to his Heavenly Home.
This most honorable man deserved to have a family who not only took excellent care of him but also spoiled and pampered him along the way and they therefore were blessed to be able to return all the love, sacrifice and devotion he had shown them throughout his life.
God blessed him with his last grandchild, Kayla, at the age of 93 and we believe she was his daily inspiration and was his constant companion, who at age five, called him her best friend upon learning of his passing.
His passion and love of flowers and gardening brought him immeasurable joy, peace and beauty which in turn reflected upon the life of so many others around him. We give thanks to all of his past and present wonderful nurses who fell in love with him and treated him with the dignity he deserved. We especially want to thank his nurses from Legacy Hospice, Shannon, Jennifer and Sandra who were literally available around the clock for phone calls or home visits. You are truly God's Angels on Earth.
When he was received and welcomed into the Golden Gates of Heaven God welcomed him by proclaiming, "Job well done my warrior. I salute you for a life well lived."
"His Master said to him, 'Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a little; I will set you over much. Enter into the joy of your Master'": Matthew 25:21
Amen
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecilio Trejo Sr. and Fidela Moreno Trejo; wife, Maria Barrera Trejo; and daughter, Rosie T. Soza.
He is survived by his daughters, Rachael Trejo of Houston, Texas, Linda Rondon of Alice, Texas, Rebecca Trejo Trigo (Joel) of Alice, Texas, and Mary Trejo of Alice, Texas; sons, Ramon Trejo Jr. of Alice, Texas, Roy Misael Trejo of North Carolina, and Rudy Trejo (Kerry) of Corpus Christi, Texas; sister, Ofelia Gonzalez of La Mesa, Texas; 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial to follow at New Collins Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Leonel Trejo, Ruben Trejo, Sylvester Villarreal III, David Rondon, Joshua Trejo, Jordan Villarreal, Sylvester Villarreal IV, and Noah Arellano. Honorary pallbearers will be Marcos Gonzalez, Thomas Arellano, and Travis Arellano.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 27 to Mar. 5, 2020