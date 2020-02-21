Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 668-1116
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:30 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramona Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramona G. Gonzalez


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ramona G. Gonzalez Obituary
Ramona G. Gonzalez, born to Pedro and Estefana S. Garcia on October 13, 1940 in Palito Blanco, TX, passed away on February 19, 2020 at the age of 79.  Mona, as she was known to her family and friends, was known for her sewing skills and the many alterations she would do for friends and acquaintances.  She also loved to embroider and make quilts; many of which she made for her children and grandchildren as keepsakes.  She was a devoted parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church.  She was loved by everyone who knew her and will be dearly missed, especially by her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ramiro Gonzalez; parents; sister, Esperanza Shaver; and two granddaughters, Rebecca and Monica Guerra.
Left to cherish her memory are her three daughters, Patsy Gonzalez, Leticia Gonzalez (Gabriel), and Maria "Teri" Trevino; step-daughter, Leticia Nunez (Joe); two sons, Federico Gonzalez, Jr. (Yvonne) and Rene Gonzalez (Elda); brother, Pedro Garcia (Lucy); and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive condolences on Monday, February 24, 2020, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Trevino Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home at 1:00 PM to St. Joseph Catholic Church for a Holy Rosary to be recited at 1:30 PM and Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 2:00 PM. Interment of cremains will be announced at a later date.
Written condolences for the family of Ramona Gonzalez may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ramona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -