SAN DIEGO - Ramona Sandoval Guzman 78 years of age passed away November 29, 2019 at her residence.
She was a loving mother of seven, grandmother of 20, great-grandmother of 34, a sister and aunt.
She enjoyed her gardening cooking, reading, dancing and spending time with her loved ones.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Estefana V. Sandoval one brother, two sisters and one grandson, Ricardo Israel Guzman Jr.
Survivors include, four sons Ramon I. Guzman, San Diego, Texas, Roberto I. Guzman, San Diego, Texas, Jose Manuel (Maricelia) Guzman, Ben Bolt, Texas, Ricardo I. ( Pamela) Guzman, San Diego, Texas, three daughters, Rosa I. Guzman, Arlington, Texas, Rachel I. (Joe Robert) Garcia, and Ruth I. (Gino) Edwards both of Austin, Texas, one brother, Ruben (Janie) Sandoval, San Diego, Texas, one sister, Sofia (Jose Luis) Aguayo, Ben Bolt, Texas, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 @ 8:00 a.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home- San Diego with a Prayer service to be recited at 10:00 a.m. officiated by Pastor: Manuel Orlando Casso.
Burial of cremains will follow at the San Diego Cemetery. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes, Inc. in charge of arrangements.
Condolences for the family can be left on our website at www.mauropgarcia.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 16, 2019