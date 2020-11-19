1/1
Raquel Gonzalez
1954 - 2020
Raquel Gonzalez, 66 years of age, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her home with her family around her. She was born on July 24, 1954 in Alice, Texas to Encarnacion and Antonia Alma Godines Gonzalez. Raquel was a homemaker and a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her family will remember her helping hands and always enjoying family gatherings.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Carlos, Fernando and Baldemar Gonzalez and one sister, Carmela Gaytan and one infant grandson, Homero Anguiano III.

Survivors include one daughter, Rosario "Rosie" (Homero Jr.) Anguiano of Alice, Texas, two sons, Reynaldo (Crissy) Hernandez and Ricardo (Patricia) Hernandez both of Alice, Texas; her companion, David Castillo of Alice, Texas; one sister, Isabel Gonzalez of Alice, Texas and four brothers, Encarnacion (Edna) Gonzalez, Jesus Gonzalez, Juanito Gonzalez and Arturo (Susie) Gonzalez all of Alice, Texas. Other survivors include 14 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family will receive family and friends on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Rosas Funeral Home. A Holy Rosary will be recited at 1:00 P.M. Funeral procession will depart the funeral Home at 1:30 to St. Joseph Catholic Church where a funeral mass will be celebrated at 2:00 P.M. Burial will follow at the Roberson Collins Cemetery.

ROSAS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
NOV
20
Rosary
01:00 PM
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
NOV
20
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
